Everything Announced for Disney’s Streaming Service, Disney+

Disney+ , Disney’s upcoming streaming service, just unveiled a huge slate of projects and tons of details about its features and content. They also officially announced its launch date and pricing: The service goes live on November 12, 2019 and will cost $6.99 a month or $69.99 annually.

Here’s a quick rundown of everything that was unveiled and confirmed:

All content will be available for download

Captain Marvel will be available on Disney+ on day one.

The entire Disney “ Signature Collection ” will be available on day one (to date that includes just eight animated titles, including Snow White , Pinocchio , and Peter Pan )

Into the Unknown , a documentary series on the making of Frozen 2

Every Pixar title within the first year of launch

All Pixar shorts

A series of Pixar shorts about Forky, the new character from Toy Story 4 .

“Lamp Life,” a new short film about Toy Story 4 ’s Bo Peep.

New Marvel TV series for Scarlet Witch and Vision, Falcon and Winter Soldier, and Loki.

All Star Wars films within year one

A Cassian Andor series starring Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk

The Mandalorian , the first ever live-action Star Wars series from Jon Favreau

Noelle , a holiday film starring Anna Kendrick and Hader

Timmy Failure , and original film directed by Tom McCarthy

Stargirl , based on the best-selling book.

Togo , a new original film starring Willem Dafoe, ”the real-life tale of a man and his lead sled dog's incredible journey through the Alaskan tundra”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum , a documentary series where Goldblum pulls back the curtain on a seemingly familiar object to reveal a world of astonishing connections, fascinating science and a whole lot of big ideas

Magic of the Animal Kingdom , a documentary series which takes viewers behind the scenes with the highly respected animal-care experts, veterinarians and biologists at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Epcot’s SeaBase aquarium

The Phineas and Ferb Movie (working title), an animated film featuring many of the original voice cast

The exclusive streaming home of The Simpsons , including all 30 seasons.

All together, Disney+ will have 7,500 television episodes and 500 films to start. (And wow, all 30 seasons of The Simpsons on top of everything else is just the icing on the cake.) Disney’s already taking names for their mailing list to be notified when signup is ready ahead of the November 12 launch date.