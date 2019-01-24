Everything Coming to Hulu in February

There should be a name for people who watch a lot of Hulu . Hulans? Hulites? Hulu Hoopers? I’m going to think about this.

You don’t really need to worry about, that I guess. What you want to know is what’s going to be streaming on Hulu next month. And I can provide that information to you. Among the highlights next month: The Big Lebowski (the original, not whatever Jeff Bridges is teasing on Twitter), Terminator 2: Judgment Day , both versions of The Thomas Crown Affair , and the recent Western The Sister Brothers , which was critically acclaimed but came and went from theaters very quickly last fall.

Here’s the full list of February’s offerings on Hulu, Hulooloos. (Sorry, I’m going to work on it.)

Available 2/1/19

Into The Dark: Down Episode 5 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Record of Grancrest War (Complete Season 1)

A View to a Kill

The Animal

Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre

Bad Santa

Barefoot

The Big Lebowski

The Bounty

The Bourne Ultimatum

Born on the Fourth of July

Broadway Danny Rose

Caddyshack

Caddyshack II

Capote

Chaos

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Liberty

Dazed and Confused

Deep Blue Sea

Delta Farce

Dr. No

Equilibrium

Escape from Alcatraz

Field of Dreams

Flesh + Blood

Foolish

For Your Eyes Only

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Freedomland

From Russia with Love

Goldeneye

Hairspray

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

How to Deal

Kingpin

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Lars and the Real Girl

License to Kill

The Madness of King George

Marathon Man

Metro

Mississippi Burning

Moonraker

Moonstruck

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat Annihilation

Mystic Pizza

Next Day Air

Old Fashioned

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

The Portrait of a Lady

The Purple Rose of Cairo

The Quiet Ones

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

The Royal Tenenbaums

Space Jam

The Secret Garden

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Toybox

Thelma & Louise

Three Kings

Thunderball

Tomcats

Tomorrow Never Dies

Unforgettable

Universal Soldier

Untamed Heart

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

Wedding Crashers

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

While You Were Sleeping

Available 2/2/19

Cabin Fever

Pick of the Litter

Available 2/3/19

Legion (Complete Season 2)

Available 2/4/19

Saints & Sinners (Complete Seasons 1-3)

Real Housewives of New York City (Complete Season 10)

Dog Days

Experimenter

Available 2/5/19

Paid in Full

Available 2/8/19

PEN15: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available 2/9/19

The Preppie Connection

Available 2/10/19

The Song

Available 2/11/19

All Square

Available 2/14/19

False Flag (Complete Season 2)

Zac & Mia (Complete Season 2)

Available 2/15/19

Bondi Harvest (Complete Season 1)

Jamie’s Quick and Easy (Complete Seasons 1-2)

Next

Available 2/16/19

Proven Innocent: Series Premiere

A Perfect Day

Available 2/17/19

The Party

Available 2/18/19

Elvis All-Star Tribute: Special

The Sisters Brothers

Available 2/20/19

Stan Against Evil (Complete Season 3)

Available 2/23/19

Death Wish

Available 2/25/19

Archer: Danger Island (Complete Season 9)

Every Day

The School

Available 2/26/19

The Enemy Within (Series Premiere)

The Voice (Season 16 Premiere)

Three Identical Strangers

Available 2/27/19

World of Dance (Season 3 Premiere)

Tickled

Available 2/28/19

Whiskey Cavalier (Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere)

Digging for Fire

The Guilty