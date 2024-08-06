Can a Landlord Evict You for No Reason in Massachusetts?

There's nothing like being a homeowner. It gives you plenty of freedom and there's nobody you have to answer to if you want to make big changes to your living space. I have been living in my home in Western Massachusetts for over 13 years and I wouldn't trade it for anything. There's nothing like it.

Before moving to my home in 2011, my wife and I lived in the Town of Lee for five years. We were on the third floor of a house that was turned into four apartment units. Even though I enjoy being a homeowner, I have fond memories of apartment living. Living there was an excellent experience as we had a decent landlord that never bothered us.

Not All Renting Experiences in Massachusetts are Positive

I have heard horror stories and even seen on television where tenants had to deal with nightmare landlords. It's one thing if the tenant is in the wrong. For example, playing loud music on a regular basis, not paying rent on time, disturbing other neighbors, etc. but it's another if you have a landlord who is just looking to make your life difficult for no good reason.

Can a Landlord Throw You Out of Your Massachusetts Apartment for No Reason?

If you have ever wondered if a landlord can lock you out or evict you just because the answer is they can't at least not in Massachusetts. The landlord needs a judge's order to proceed with the eviction process. Here's what mass.gov has to say about this:

A landlord cannot lock you out or throw you out of your apartment without a judge's order. If you are being evicted, Massachusetts law provides you with some protections. You may wish to consult with an attorney.

So whether you live in Pittsfield, Westfield, Framingham, or anywhere in Massachusetts, you have some protection. For more information on the eviction process, check out the Massachusetts tenant's guide to eviction by going here.

