Can a Landlord Throw You Out For Now Reason in Massachusetts?

Coming out of the pandemic and even before we have been hearing much about the difficulty of finding affordable in Massachusetts. Sure, there may be some apartment units available that one may be able to afford but the waiting lists are so long that it seems like a pipe dream that one would actually find an affordable housing unit in the Baystate.

As stated in the Boston Globe in a May 2023 edition of the publication;

It's no secret that Massachusetts is facing a housing crisis. There isn't enough housing being built, and costs have put both homeownership and access to decent rental housing beyond the reach of many.

In addition, the National Low-Income Housing Coalition states the following;

Across Massachusetts, there is a shortage of rental homes affordable and available to extremely low income households (ELI), whose incomes are at or below the poverty guideline or 30% of their area median income (AMI).

In addition, I have spoken with people from housing organizations on the air and have heard stories where some people have to go between friends' and/or family members' homes for a few days at a time which is called "couch surfing" because they just can't find or afford what's out there for housing options. Affordable housing continues to be out of reach for many.

If you are lucky enough to land an affordable place to live, you want to hold on to that place as long as possible, especially during these current times. You'll want to follow all of the rules of the landlord to make sure you are allowed to stay as long as possible.

Can A Landlord Throw You Out For No Reason in Massachusetts?

If you have ever wondered if a landlord can lock you out or evict you just because the answer is they can't at least not in Massachusetts. The landlord needs a judge's order to proceed with the eviction process. Here's what mass.gov has to say about this:

A landlord cannot lock you out or throw you out of your apartment without a judge's order. If you are being evicted, Massachusetts law provides you with some protections. You may wish to consult with an attorney.

For more information on the eviction process, check out the Massachusetts tenant's guide to eviction by going here. By the way, if you are someone who is struggling to find affordable housing in the Berkshires, Berkshire Housing is building a coalition to address the housing challenges in Berkshire County. You can learn more about the coalition and even join the efforts by going here.

