Excellent News For Massachusetts Parents Of Teenage Drivers

Massachusetts residents! I have some awesome news to share. I'm sure that if you're the parent of a teenage driver (or drivers), you (like any other responsible parent) are concerned about their safety and hoping they are properly obeying the rules of the road.

I have some info that may make you breathe a little easier. The awesome folks at WalletHub recently released a report that looks in depth at the Best & Worst States for Teenage Drivers and the results regarding the Commonwealth are pretty spectacular!

WalletHub came up with the results for the rankings by looking at (and analyzing) teen-driving data from across the country using several key metrics such as teenage driver fatalities, teen DUIs, average cost of automobile repairs, and more.

At the end of the day, when all the numbers were crunched, Massachusetts ranks as the 5th BEST state for teenage drivers! #5 out of 50? I'd say that is very impressive and something we should be pretty proud of.

Before we shine the spotlight on the best states for teenage drivers, let's take a look at the states that bottomed out in WalletHub's rankings. Here are the 10 states at the bottom of the list.

The 10 WORST States For Teenage Drivers:

Montana Missouri Wyoming Idaho North Dakota Mississippi Nebraska South Dakota Alabama Vermont

Yes, it's true. Our neighbor to the north ranked as the 10th WORST state for teens behind the wheel. And I would have to say that I'm fairly surprised by that. Alright, now let's look at the states that are in the top tier of WalletHub's rankings.

The 10 BEST States For Teenage Drivers:

New York Oregon New Jersey Washington Massachusetts Connecticut Alaska Kentucky West Virginia California

That's pretty great, right? Massachusetts ranked #5 BEST state in the country for teen drivers. Awesome! By the way, some kudos for our southern neighbor (and my birth state) for coming in at #6. Way to go, Connecticut!

As I mentioned earlier in the article, the rankings are pretty in-depth. Visit WalletHub's website here to read the full rankings and for more interesting data.

