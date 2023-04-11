The open burning season is still active throughout Massachusetts but the season will be coming to a close on May 1. The season runs from Jan. 15 - May 1. If you haven't participated in this year's open-burning season, you still have time to acquire a permit which can be done only through your local fire department/fire chief.

There are a few rules that you need to keep in mind when it comes to burning items on your property which you can check out by going here. Not only do you need to know these rules but did you know that there are over 20 Massachusetts towns/cities that legally cannot participate in open burning season? If you live in any of the following Massachusetts communities, you're out of luck when it comes to being a part of the open burning season.

Arlington

Belmont

Boston

Brookline

Cambridge

Chelsea

Chicopee

Everett

Fall River

Holyoke

Lawrence

Lowell

Malden

Medford

New Bedford

Newton

Somerville

Springfield

Waltham

Watertown

West Springfield

Worcester

Why Can't These Massachusetts Communities Participate in the Open-Burning Season?

The reason why these Massachusetts cities and towns are excluded from the open burning season is that they are densely populated. The risk would not be worth the reward. Another thing to keep in mind when burning items is with warm, breezy weather making its way throughout Massachusetts lately, there are increased fire threats and red flag warnings. Before you go outside to burn make sure you check that there are no warnings and that the weather conditions are right for burning. You can learn more about the open-burning season in Massachusetts by going here.

