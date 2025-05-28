Massachusetts has so many great local bakeries and donut (also doughnut) shops that are simply fantastic! The Bay State also happens to be home to one of the most ever-so-popular donut chains in the country with Dunkin'. But what donut joint makes the absolute best donut/doughnut in Massachusetts? (FYI and/or spoiler alert: It's not Dunkin'.)

The well known food publication, known as 'Love Food' recently made their picks for the places that make the best doughnut in every state. They researched donut shops throughout the U.S. by using a combination of customer reviews, personal experiences, awards, and recognitions received by each donut shop. This particular donut joint even adds a little bit of a local flavor to their donuts they make everyday (pun intended).

What Massachusetts Donut Shop Makes the Best Doughnut in the State?

If you want to find the joint that makes the best doughnut in Massachusetts, you will need to make your way to the eastern side of the state. Although, there isn't just one location for this donut spot, there are several in the region. The particular doughnut that is the staple of this spot, as well as the best in the Bay State, is known as the Bismarck. And the joint that serves it and makes the best doughnut in Massachusetts is Blackbird Doughnuts.

As you can see, the Bismarck shows up frequently on their monthly menu. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about this exclusive Massachusetts donut shop serving up the best doughnut in the state:

This place is known for its bismarcks – plump, cream-filled donuts – in rotating flavors such as Boston cream, lemon, cherry pie, and cannoli. There are three Blackbird Doughnuts stores in Boston, and several across Massachusetts, and people love trying the seasonally changing fillings. It isn’t cheap, but fans agree that donuts this good are definitely worth the money.

That is just a brief sample of what Blackbird Doughnuts has to offer. They have seven locations currently with three in Boston (South End, Fenway, and Beacon Hill), and one each in Brighton, Newton, Cambridge, and Watertown.

If you happen to find yourself on the eastern side of Massachusetts and you're craving some good donuts, you now have the option of finding the spot that makes the best doughnut in the state at your disposal, as long as you head to a Blackbird Doughnuts location!

