Exercise Your Right To Vote This Tuesday in GB

The town of Great Barrington's annual town election takes place on Tuesday, May 11th 2021. Polls will be open from 8 am to 8 pm as voters in downtown Great Barrington will cast their ballots at the Fire House on route 7. Residents in the village of Housatonic will vote at the community center located at the junction of Pleasant and Main Streets (aka "The Housy Dome").

Three town residents are vying for a pair of open seats on the Select Board. this is the only contested race in the ballot. Incumbent Kate Burke is seeking a third term on the board. William Cooke is not seeking re-election. Democrats Eric F. Gabriel and Garfield C. Reed are running as first time candidates.

Residents are also asked to chime in regarding the authorization of a proposition 2 and a half property tax exemption which will pay for a bond issue for building improvements at The Great Barrington Police Station and the construction of restrooms in the downtown area.

Other Select Board members in the running for re-election include Democratic Board of Health member Peter Douglas Stanton. Republican Constable Walter Francis Atwood the 3rd and unenrolled constable John j> Broderick Jr, Democratic Library Trustee, G. Patrick Hollenbeck, unenrolled Planning Board member Pedro Raphael Pachado. Unenrolled member Stephen E. McAlister and Democrat Madonna Meagher are running for another term to serve in The Zoning Board of Appeals.

Democrat John P. Grogan is seeking a 4 year unexpired term to fill a vacancy at Great Barrington's Housing Authority. Mary Pat Akers is also looking to fill a 2 year term on the Housing Authority. Democrat Philip N. Orenstein is the only candidate seeking election to one of two open 3 year seats on the Finance Committee as incumbents Eugene "Will" Curletti and Michelle Loubert are not seeking re-election.

Incumbent library trustee, Kathleen Plungis is hoping to be re-elected to her seat as she has implemented a write-in campaign and is also featured in the upcoming ballot.

Now you are up to date on who's running It's an opportunity to perform your civic duty. Get out and VOTE!!

