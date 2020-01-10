Experience Local Production of Iconic Play for Free

Monument Mountain Regional High School Drama students will be performing the 1939 dark comedy and Broadway smash hit Arsenic & Old Lace on Jan. 10, and Monday, Jan. 13, at 7pm in the Monument Mountain Regional High School Auditorium, 600 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington. Admission is free.

The play is a farcical black comedy revolving around the Brewster family, descended from the Mayflower settlers but now composed of maniacs, most of them homicidal. The hero, Mortimer Brewster, is a drama critic who must deal with his crazy, murderous family and local police in Brooklyn, New York, as he debates whether to go through with his recent promise to marry the woman he loves, Elaine Harper, who lives next door and is the daughter of the local minister. You can read more about the play by going to Wikipedia.