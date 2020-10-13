Experience Some Berkshire Ghost Stories at the End of October

If you are looking to get into the Halloween spirit, the Bidwell House Museum Online invites you to a Zoom talk on Oct. 28 at 7:00pm with Robert Oakes, author of the new book 'Ghosts of the Berkshires.' Before it became a haven for arts and culture, the Berkshires in Western Massachusetts was rugged and sparsely populated. From the early days of revolutionary fervor and industrial enterprise to today’s tourism, many chilling stories remain. Residents and visitors alike have felt fear and awe in these hills, telling tales of shadow figures, disembodied voices and spectral trains. Robert will share Colonial and Revolutionary War-era stories from the region and discuss the gravesite of Reverend Adonijah Bidwell.

Think of some of the spooky tales and incidents that took place in Berkshire County including The Hoosac Tunnel, Houghton Mansion in North Adams, The Berkshire County UFO of 1969 and those are just a tip of the iceberg.

Robert Oakes is a writer, teacher, and singer/songwriter from the Berkshires in Western Massachusetts. He has written for AAA, Canyon Ranch, and a number of other publications and organizations and performs as part of the Berkshire-based folk music duo Oakes and Smith. Since 2010 Robert has led the ghost tours at The Mount in Lenox, MA, and has represented the museum and its ghosts on Syfy’s Ghost Hunters, Jeff Belanger’s New England Legends series on PBS, and The Apple Seed, hosted by Sam Payne, on BYUradio. Robert is currently pursuing his master’s degree in English at the Middlebury Bread Loaf School of English in Middlebury, VT.

This talk will be done via Zoom and you can register on the Museum's website by going here. Only one registration is required per household. The Bidwell House Museum will send you a Zoom link for this talk a few days in advance.

