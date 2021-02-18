Experience “The Magic Garden”

Lab Space located on Route 23 in neighboring Hillsdale, New York invited you to join them for a two day opening celebration of "The Magic Garden" which take space on Saturday, February 20th and Sunday, February 21st between the hours of 1 and 5 pm.

This presentation was inspired by the popular 1970's children's TV series which contains a fully immersive environment featuring nature scenes and woodland creatures that are depicted through paintings, ceramics, sculpture and woodland creatures as this exhibit aims to bring a respite from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

If you plan to attend, masks MUST be worn and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced. A plethora of local artists will feature their work for your viewing pleasure. Here are some exhibitors who are participating in this extravaganza as their aim is for you to "Think Spring". They include:

Alexander Ross, Amy Lincoln, Amy Talluto, Ann Wolf, Audrey Francis, Betsy Friedman, Brantner DeAtley, Eric Wolf, Jennifer Coates, Joel Longenecker, Julie Evans, Katherine Umsted, Leslie Carmin, Philip Knoll and Undine Brod with additional small works displayed featuring Allison Hester, Brent Owens, Jenn Brehm, Jennifer Johnson, Jeremy Taylor, Jon Cowan, Kate Minford, Kristen Palazzo and Linda Stillman.

Julie Torres is pleased to announce the exhibit will continue to be presented every weekend from 1 to 5 pm between now and April 11th. Julie will join Ron Carson LIVE on the February 27th edition of WSBS's Saturday Morning Chat which airs after the 11 o'clock news on YOUR Home Town Station.

You can also make an appointment during the week to check out this display by calling Julie at 1-917-749-2857 OR e-mail:julielabspace@gmail.com

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of Lab Space for on-air and on-line usage)