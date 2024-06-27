Experts Cautiously Predict Summer “Bug Boom” in Massachusetts

I hope you like "creepy crawlies", fellow Massachusetts residents, because you may soon start seeing a whole lot more of them. At least, according to experts. They say we can expect a very "buggy" summer.

Why can we expect a "bug boom" exactly? Experts say after lengthy periods of extreme weather such as heatwaves, thunderstorms, tornadoes, etc., insect (and rodent) activity tends to increase which often goes overlooked.

Some insects are more annoying than others, but the efforts one goes through to eliminate certain pests from their homes or apartments can be quite costly to property owners.

Recently, the Pest Dude, your trusted source for DIY pest control, took a look at predicted summer 2024 temperatures and rainfall across America, analyzed the data, and determined which pests are more likely to be more of a problem in each state.

The potential problem-posing pests for Massachusetts this summer included some surprises. For instance: SCORPIONS. Did you even know scorpions populated the Commonwealth? I didn't.

Texas, sure. My family lived in Texas for a spell and you could count on seeing the occasional scorpion. Matter of fact, one of my sisters was stung in the foot by a scorpion. Luckily, it was only a baby scorpion but the sting still packed a punch.

I personally have never seen a scorpion in Massachusetts, but that may change this summer with increased pest activity. From what information I could gather, Charlestown, MA is a popular home for a small but dangerous scorpion, Centruroides Vittatus.

According to the Pest Dude's study, some other pests we can expect to see a lot more of this summer in Massachusetts include rodents (mice and rats), mites, beetles, ants, earwigs, cockroaches, and wasps.

Check out the Pest Dudes' website here for more info concerning the study plus handy tips for dealing with all sorts of invasive species. It is a fascinating read and could save you a lot of money in the long run if you're a homeowner.

