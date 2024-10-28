We all know that there is a crazy amount of history to the entire state of Massachusetts to say the least when it comes to, not only historical events throughout American history, but also some haunting and absolutely terrifying stories. And of those, there is one particular landmark on the western side of the Bay State with quite the unique haunted history with its own horrifying backstory as well.

Everyone knows that Salem is a top spot to visit for some haunted history. You may even think that the Lizzie Borden House in Fall River would be the Massachusetts spot to get the best frights. But there's something extremely chilling about this spot in western Massachusetts. Not only because of what happened there, but also because of what it is.

The Hoosac Tunnel previously helped North Adams make an appearance on 'Only In Your State's list of 'Halloween Towns in Massachusetts That Will Terrify and Delight You In the Best Way Possible'. On the list, it showed up right behind Salem and here is what 'Only In Your State' had to say about the creepy structure helping North Adams to snag its spot on the list:

As home to the allegedly haunted Hoosac Tunnel, North Adams can certainly be a creepy place to visit in October. Construction of the 4.75-mile-long tunnel was completed in 1875 and, at the time, it was the second longest in the world. However, during construction, numerous workers died and the tunnel was given the gruesome nickname, "Bloody Pit."

This seems like it would be a creepy spot to visit any time of the year, but especially with less than a month and a half before everyone's favorite spooky holiday, Halloweeen.

During construction, it has been said that black powder assisted in causing an explosion that killed nearly 200 men. Within the tunnel, there's also a chimney that goes down nearly 1,000 feet below the tunnel. It was made to give the tunnel an exit for some exhaust to pass through. However, according to 'Only In Your State', an explosion in the Central Shaft ignited and killed men while also destroying pumps that prevented flooding.

So, there it is! The Hoosac Tunnel in North Adams, has quite the unique and terrifying backstory. Rumors say that it's haunted, but I guess you would only know for sure if you wanted to test that theory. Of course, if you do, be careful! Not just because of the haunted spirits, but it is still active and it's also one of the longest active tunnels east of the Rocky Mountains. You can even check out the Paranormal Investigation video of the Haunted Hoosac Train Tunnel!

