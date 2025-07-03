As we approach the 4th of July Weekend, especially in Massachusetts, one of the first things you may be thinking about is getting on the water. So, what's the best spot to get out on the water if you can't make your way to the coast. Besides, what if there was a lake that was so picturesque no matter what time of year it is, that it happened to snag up the title of the prettiest lake in all of Massachusetts?

That happens to be the case for this particular spot, which is no stranger to receiving high acclaim when it comes to being one of the most aesthetically pleasing lakes in the state. Recently, the popular publication, 'Reader's Digest' took it upon themselves to pick out The Prettiest Lake in Every State.

Where is the Prettiest Lake in Massachusetts?

This particular spot has a bit of history in literature and that may just give it away right there. In the town of Concord is where you'll find the prettiest lake in Massachusetts, which is Walden Pond.

Sure, we could argue if Walden Pond is a pond or lake, but for the sake of this title, it's a lake. It's definitely not hard to see why this spot has been picked as 'Reader's Digest' selection for the prettiest lake in Massachusetts. Here's what they had to say about the spot:

Perhaps one of the most famous examples of nature-inspired literature is Massachusetts’ Walden Pond, which was memorialized by Henry David Thoreau. This 61-acre kettle hole (aka a small lake formed by glacial ice melt) can be found in Concord, Massachusetts, just 20 miles outside of Boston. The area is home to a Thoreau replica cabin and visitor center and is completely enclosed within the protected Walden Pond State Reservation. Swimming and hiking can also be enjoyed at this location. The beautiful Walden Pond also made the cut for our list of the coolest secret locations in every state.

When Henry David Thoreau uses it for inspiration for his literature ('Walden'), it's tough to argue with the idea that it's one of the prettiest bodies of water anywhere in the state. Now that we're in the midst of Summer, it may be the best time to take a trip out there. We're just lucky enough it's only a road trip away in Massachusetts.

