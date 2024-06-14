Popular Retailer Closing Over 100 Stores Including 3 in Massachusetts

It goes without saying that the retail industry has been struggling over the past several years and Massachusetts is not immune to the closures. Retail businesses like Kmart, Sears, Bed Bath and Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, and more have all shuttered many stores in Massachusetts with some of these companies going out of business altogether.

Get our free mobile app

Massachusetts is About to Feel the Effects of Another Retail Closure

American fashion retailer Express will be shutting down approximately 100 stores with three of those stores closing in Massachusetts which include the Boston, Dorchester and one of the North Dartmouth locations. Whie it's always sad to see a retailer have to close it's doors, you're going to be able to get some great bargains before these mass closures occur.

Massachusetts Shoppers Will Need to Act Fast

According to The U.S. Sun, some Express locations are offering up to 80% off all merchandise. Professional workwear to hoodies are on sale at many of the Express locations that are going to be shuttering.

Returns May Not Be An Option at the Three Massachusetts Stores That are Set to Close

Keep in mind that for the most part if you do purchase any items from the Express stores that are on the closing list, you more than likely wont be able to return the items to that particular location. While Massachusetts will be losing the Boston, Dorchester and North Dartmouth stores there are still nine locations in the Bay State that aren't on the chopping block which include Braintree, Burlington, Foxborough, Holyoke, Hyannis, Marlborough, Natick, North Datmouth (different from the North Dartmoth store that is set to close) and Peabody.

Below is the exact address information for the Express store locations that are set to close in Massachusetts:

Boston: Newbury Street, 109 Newbury St.

Dorchester: South Bay, 20-36 District Ave.

North Dartmouth: North Dartmouth, 104B N. Dartmouth Mall

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster