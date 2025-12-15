Berkshire County residents have been feeling some cold temperatures lately. As a matter of fact, we recently had a cold weather advisory that went into effect for the Berkshires. What is a cold weather advisory? Well, it's what it sounds like. In the case of the latest advisory, the wind chills were expected to be as low as 15 degrees below zero in some areas. In addition, the advisory stated that those wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions were not taken.

Berkshire County is also known to go to extremes. One day it could be 50 degrees and sunny, the next day it's back down to 30 degrees and cloudy. It goes back to that saying, "if you don't like the current weather in the Berkshires, just wait 10 minutes." We could see some of those extremes as the National Weather Service is calling for rain, freezing rain, and snow for the Berkshires later this week.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service is calling for a partly sunny sky with a high near 41. Then on Thursday night, the low will be around 39 with rain in the forecast. On Friday, there's a chance of rain in the early part of the day with a high near 50. The temperature is going to get very cold fast, as Friday night's low is expected to be around 12. Saturday is expected to offer a partly sunny sky with a high near 32. Saturday night is when we could see a mixed bag of snow and freezing rain with a low around 25.

As you can see, the weather doesn't know what it wants to do as we get later in the week. This is why I never truly put away my seasonal clothes in the attic or basement, etc. You just never know. Of course, the forecast can change on a dime, so make sure you keep checking back for updates or stay tuned and check in with our app.

