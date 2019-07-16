Facebook Friday Prize Sure to Bring Laughs

As a thank you to all of our loyal listeners, every Friday morning at 7:50 we give you a chance to win a nifty prize courtesy of the WSBS Facebook Friday contest. To be in the running to win, all you need to do is like us at the WSBS Facebook page and we could be shouting out your name on Friday.

Over the years, we've given away a variety of prizes including restaurant certificates, grocery store gift cards, movie passes and more. This week's prize is going to bring some laughs to the winner and their friends/family as we are giving away a family four pack of tickets to the Berkshire Comedy Festival in Great Barrington on July 27. So like us now on Facebook. You may just be going to the show on July 27.