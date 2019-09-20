Fairview Announces Change in Headline Act for Saturday’s Gala

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA: The 2019 Fairview Hospital Gala, scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, has announced a change in the headline act following cancellation of comedian Demetri Martin due to illness.

Oz Pearlman is “thrilled to be stepping in for Demetri Martin and is greatly looking forward to entertaining guests and helping to make this year’s Gala a very memorable one.”

He is a charismatic and one of the busiest performing mentalists in the country who just won an Emmy for his network television special on NBC called Oz Knows .

Pearlman developed an interest in magic at a young age and what started as a hobby ended up becoming a lifelong passion. After a couple of years spent working on Wall Street, Oz decided to pursue his dream and become a full-time entertainer. He exudes charisma and charm and now dazzles audiences with his world-class sleight of hand and mind reading ability.

He amazed the country on TV's #1 rated show, America's Got Talent, finishing in third place out of thousands of acts. He performs for politicians, professional athletes, A-list celebrities, and Fortune 500 companies. Oz's other television appearances have aired on both national and international networks, including a recent appearance on NBC's Late Night with Jimmy Fallon & TODAY Show; his radio appearance on the top-rated Elvis Duran show in the morning was heard by millions across the nation.

The Gala will raise funds for medical technology at Fairview Hospital and is honoring Dr. George Veinoglou, a surgeon at Fairview Hospital.

You can get more information about the event by going here, or by calling Lauren Smith at (413) 854-9611.

