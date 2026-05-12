Big Doings at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington Including National Recognition

Many great things are happening at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington, including national recognition. Fairview Hospital was recently named a top 20 critical access hospital in the country.

In a recent interview with Tony Scibelli, Vice President of Berkshire Health Systems and Chief Operating Officer of Fairview Hospital, he said, "It truly is a remarkable distinction to be recognized among the top 1% of critical access hospitals in the country." Tony also stated the following:

Fairview was evaluated against more than 2,100 critical access and rural hospitals on quality, service, and financial performance metrics. That recognition reflects the dedication of our more than 300 staff members who deliver exceptional care every day. What makes Fairview special is that our team understands we're caring for friends, neighbors, and family members - and that creates a culture that's deeply personal and compassionate.

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media loading... Tony Scibelli in the WSBS studios in Great Barrington.

Fairview Hospital is Currently Undergoing a Major Renovation and Revitalization Program

Fairview Hospital is now undergoing a renovation and revitalization program. The first floor will feature an expanded Emergency Department, designed to better match the volume of patients the hospital serves. In addition, there will be upgraded imaging services, including a proposed brand-new MRI. The second floor will house a new surgical suite with four state-of-the-art operating rooms.

Is There a Change in Services During the Project?

With the renovation work underway, it's important to note that nothing has changed at Fairview Hospital in terms of services. All of the hospital's services are still available, and the schedule of services remains the same.

There are Some Physical Changes to Note

Tony mentioned that for the main entrance, there are now two routes available - either from Lewis Avenue by driving past the Emergency Department around the west side of the building, or directly from the hospital's West Avenue entrance. Tony noted the biggest change people should know is that the old access road on the east side of the building is no longer available. That road is closed now, and it was the road that connected the parking lot by the main entrance to Lewis Ave.

What If I Have Questions or Concerns?

If you have any questions or concerns regarding Fairview Hospital's renovation and revitalization program, you can email fairviewproject@bhs1, call (413) 854-9985, or go here.

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