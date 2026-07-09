What is It About Fairview Hospital That Makes it so Special to Tony Scibelli?

On a recent edition of the WSBS 'Let's Talk' program, we checked in with Berkshire Health Systems Senior Vice President and Fairview Hospital's Chief Operating Officer, Tony Scibelli. I always look forward to having Tony on because I know we'll have plenty of territory to cover, and it's meaningful to the community.

During our latest chat, Tony talked about the Fairview Hospital construction update. He mentioned that there's a lot of construction going on and that the hospital's construction company dug 45 geothermal wells, which will heat and cool the new Great Barrington hospital building in the new year. Tony predicts that by fall, folks at the hospital will start to see some steel emerging, so it will start to feel like an actual building.

In addition to the construction updates, Tony talked about Destination Better Health, which is a series of free educational sessions that are offered by Fairview Hospital team members on Wednesdays at 4:30 pm through August 12. To learn more about Destination Better Health and to see if there's a session that interests you, go here.

Many of us know that Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington is more than just a hospital. It truly is a place where the community comes together. Tony's been at Fairview coming up on two years this Labor Day. When I asked him about what makes Fairview so special and different from other places he's worked before, his answer echoed what many feel about their local hospital.

I think it's the fact that so many people just absolutely love this hospital. I've worked at places where people like their hospital, but it happens to be in the community they live. Fairview is a very different feel. People absolutely seek us out because of the care that they receive. We're in the top 20 hospitals for rural and critical access hospitals, and I feel it every day. This is a very special community...a very special hospital. I think it's the people that really are the attraction. It's really neighbors treating neighbors.

You can learn more about Fairview Hospital by going here.

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