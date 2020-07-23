Fall High School Sports In MA Set To Begin 9/14

With approximately a month to go before the start of high school sports, the MIAA announced their recommendations for fall sports.

From a story reported on by WWLP/22 News, the MIAA voted on Tuesday that fall sports will begin September 14, so schools and athletes have time to adjust to new safety guidelines, but there are still many questions surrounding the season.

A number of colleges have canceled their fall seasons, but the MIAA is trying to have fall high school sports.

Matt Mosher, girls soccer head coach at Chicopee Comprehensive High School, said, “We might have to compact some games into fewer weeks but in terms of the preseason we will still have a couple weeks to prepare, still be able to get scrimmages in as long as those are allowed so once the season starts I think things will go generally how they usually go for preseason and the beginning we will just have to wait a couple more weeks than usual.”

The MIAA’s has dedicated a specific task force to Covid-19 safety for student athletes. The Task Force has met weekly over the past two months to come up with a plan for fall sports.

Despite the MIAA’s announcement to push that start of sports back, the decision of when and if high school fall sports are played depends on the guidelines which will be set by Governor Charlie Baker.

For much more on the story, visit WWLP's website here.