When you're in a state with such a wealth of history, incredible displays of nature all around, and all sorts of locations for a relaxing getaway throughout, it seems like a given that Massachusetts would earn a spot among the most charming towns in America. So, what town in the Bay State checks all the boxes to end up as one of the 10 most charming towns in America?

The popular travel publication known as, 'The Travel' revealed its list of the '14 Charming Towns in America That Should Be On Your Bucket List'. That's even a better title than just one of the most charming towns, but we'll take it. Sure enough, Massachusetts landed a town in the top ten.

Sitting at the #9 spot as one of the most charming towns in America just happens to be one of the most popular vacation spots throughout the entire country. Especially now that the Summer months are here.

You can already notice from the pics, that the #9 most charming town in America is Nantucket.

Here's what 'The Traveler' had to say about why Nantucket landed at the spot on its list:

Nantucket is an island located off the coast of Massachusetts, known for its stunning beaches, historic architecture, and charming small-town atmosphere. The island has over 80 miles of shoreline, with pristine beaches featuring long stretches of sand and hidden coves. Some of the most popular beaches in Nantucket include Surfside Beach, Madaket Beach, and Cisco Beach. Nantucket is also known for its historic architecture and well-preserved historic buildings, providing a glimpse into the rich history and heritage of the region. The island also has several nature preserves, such as the Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge, offering opportunities to see wildlife such as seals and migratory birds.

Whether you're on land, around town, enjoying the local brewery, on the beach, or out on a boat, there's plenty of reasons why Nantucket was chosen as one of the most charming towns in America. Perhaps that could be one of your getaways during the upcoming months! Plan accordingly, Massachusetts!

19 Massachusetts Towns That End In 'ham' Gallery Credit: Google Maps