When you think of Massachusetts, you might think of the state's ever-so-rich history. Perhaps you may think of all of the historic sports teams from Boston. Or, maybe you think of Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard, Salem, Nantucket, etc. But would it be a stretch to think of any spot in Massachusetts as the 'most hippie town' in the entire Bay State? It definitely seems that one town in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is embracing that title.

The word 'hippie' is defined as:

a usually young person who rejects the mores of established society (as by dressing unconventionally or favoring communal living) and advocates a nonviolent ethic

So, if you had to guess the one spot in Massachusetts that should be known for people described as such in that town, what would it be?

The publication 'Thrillist' named the most hippie town in every U.S. state. As it turns out, in Massachusetts, that town is Northampton. And it's a pretty popular spot to head to during the Fall months.

Northampton has previously been named as one of the most underrated spots to live in the U.S. Now, they are the most hippie town in Massachusetts. Not only that, but it's also a popular Fall destination to hit up. Here is what 'Thrillist' had to say about it:

Massachusetts is already a liberal place, but most of it isn't exactly what you'd call bohemian, especially when a rabid Sox fan is yelling obscenities in your face for going to Starbucks instead of Dunkin'. But you won't find that kind of noise in Northampton, arguably one of the best small towns in the country...This free-spirited town sits in the Pioneer Valley, an epicenter of hippie get-away-from-it-all mentality in the state. It's known for art and music festivals, a high percentage of leftover graduates from such nearby weirdo sanctuaries as Hampshire, Amherst, and Smith Colleges, and some of the most pronouncedly progressive/countercultural politics in America. Northampton is also replete with "greenery," which you can interpret how you like but is equally appropriate either way.

It's definitely hard to argue their main points about the town. Perhaps you might want to take a Fall weekend to make your way around Northampton and see if you agree with it being the 'most hippie town in Massachusetts'.

