Fall River Fugitive Arrested at Seekonk Motel

FALL RIVER — A Fall River man who was wanted for allegedly driving under the influence and causing a fatal car crash in Rhode Island last October has been found in Seekonk.

Hopkinton police said 34-year-old Keith Brown of East Main Street had been living for weeks at the Route 6 Quality Inn in Seekonk when he was captured at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Brown was wanted on charges of driving under the influence resulting in death and two different counts of driving to endanger in an Oct. 31 crash on Spring Street in Hopkinton, Rhode Island.

Get our free mobile app

The head-on collision resulted in the death of 88-year-old Elisabeth Thayer of Westerly, Rhode Island, and seriously injured Thayer's daughter, who was driving.

Police said a toxicology report showed Brown had fentanyl and methadone in his blood at the time of the crash.

But Brown failed to appear in court for his December arraignment, placing him on Rhode Island's Most Wanted list, according to police.

An investigation from the state's violent fugitive task force ultimately led authorities to the Seekonk Quality Inn, where Brown had been living under a false name.

He is being held as a fugitive without bail in the Bristol County House of Correction while awaiting extradition to Rhode Island.

Are You Ready? Here Are the Real Snowstorm Essentials When snow is in the forecast, SouthCoast residents flock to the supermarket to stock up on bread and milk. But what about the things you'll actually need if you're snowed in with the family?