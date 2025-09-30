In Massachusetts, and everywhere else for that matter, we all love desserts. A common dessert treat in the Bay State, as it should be everywhere, is a great cheesecake. There's never a bad time for it as long as you happen to be craving it. It doesn't even have to be a holiday to enjoy it. Cheesecake will never not be a popular dessert choice. So, where can you find the best cheesecake in the Bay State?

'Love Food' has once again gone out of their way to research what spot makes the best cheesecake in every state. As such an oddly specific item to zero in on, it's always nice to know where you can find the absolute best joint that makes this particular dessert option.

What Spot in Massachusetts Makes the Best Cheesecake?

If you head out east to Massachusetts biggest city, you can find a family-run bakery that has quite the storied history in Boston's North End. That is where you will find the spot that makes the best cheesecake in the state, at Bova's Bakery.

As this place mentions above, it's open 24/7! That's just one of many reasons why this bakery is so beloved in the Bay State. Here's what 'Love Food' said about this bakery having the best cheesecake in Massachusetts:

Award-winning, family-run Bova's Bakery has been a staple of Boston's historic North End since 1926. Open 24 hours, you can get your sweet fix day or night, and customers say the strawberry cheesecake is a must-try. Creamy, traditional cheesecake is topped with strawberries, drizzled with sweet strawberry sauce, and finished off with fresh whipped cream. Delicious!

And not only are people drooling over their cheesecake, but there are plenty of other great desserts served at this joint...

A spot that is open 24/7 serves all of this in the North End of Boston. Probably just one of the many reasons why Bova's Bakery is the best in all of Massachusetts.