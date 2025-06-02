No matter where you are, but especially if you're in Massachusetts, you're always trying to get the best value for your money that you can possibly get. If this happens to be at spot you want to dine-out at, it just so happens that this spot in the Bay State is one of the most legendary eateries not just in the state, but in the entire country.

Our good friends at the popular food publication 'Love Food' have found our where you can find the best value for your money restaurant in every state throughout the U.S. In Massachusetts, this place happens to be quite famous. It's not only one of the oldest restaurants in the country, but has also been referred to as North America's best landmark restaurant.

From those clues, you may have already deduced that the best value for your money restaurant in Massachusetts is the popular Boston spot known as the Union Oyster House.

At this point, this restaurant is so well known, it almost needs no introduction. However, here is what 'Love Food' said about Union Oyster House being named the best value for your money restaurant in Massachusetts:

Established in 1826, the Union Oyster House is the longest continuously operating restaurant in the country. Throughout its storied past, this legendary spot has welcomed notable figures such as JFK (before he was president), statesman Daniel Webster, and even Louis Philippe, the King of France, who resided above the restaurant during his exile in the late 18th century. True to the restaurant's name, seafood is its specialty; its clam chowder is renowned, and has a price tag of around $13.

It's tough to argue with that price of a legendary clam chowder or for any plate for that matter...

So, if you happen to find yourself in downtown Boston, looking to get the most out of your budget during your visit, Union Oyster House is a pretty solid spot to check out given it's the best in the Bay State for that. Eat, drink, and spend responsibly, Massachusetts!

