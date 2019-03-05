Great Barrington MA-Join the Great Barrington Farmers Market for their first ever fundraiser, 'Farm Market Table' a night of storytelling at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center. On Apr. 27 at 5:00 P.M. come and listen to stories from across the food system. Celebrated chefs, farmers, local food heroes, and your neighbors will be sharing their stories about the power and purpose of food.

Featuring special guest storyteller best selling author and food activists Julia Turshen. All proceeds will benefit the Great Barrington Farmers Market nutrition assistance programs which double SNAP, WIC, and Senior Farmers Market checks throughout the Market season.

The GB Farmer's Market believes that everyone deserves access to fresh local food. They believe in a resilient and equitable local food system. They believe in creating opportunity for Farmers. Come help them make it a possibility! They want to welcome everyone to celebrate and support food in our community. Tickets are offered on a sliding scale with special pricing available. For more information and to buy tickets check out their website or go here .

For more information contact Bridgette Stone Market co-manager at (802)881-6189 or gbfmmanager@gmail.com

