‘Fast and Furious 9’: Is John Cena Joining the Cast?

With Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham getting spun off into their own Fast & Furious side project, Hobbs and Shaw , the original F&F franchise is looking for some new blood. In a video posted on social media, it looks like Vin Diesel has found some ... in the form of John Cena , who Diesel says had been “sent” to him by the spirit of Paul Walker:

The degree to which Fast & Furious is now basically the movie version of pro wrestling is absolutely incredible. For those who aren’t WWE literate, this series is now a combination of actual pro wrestling storylines and real-world behind-the-scenes drama that feels like pro wrestling beef. The short version: Diesel and Johnson do not get along for whatever reason , and have been trailed by many rumors that they made the last movie, The Fate of the Furious , very unhappily. There have also been rumors that this Hobbs and Shaw spinoff made without the rest of the Fast & Furious family has only exacerbated the behind-the-scenes issues.

Meanwhile , Johnson and Cena were wrestling rivals for years. While their feud is largely behind them (and largely fictional), there was a several-year period where they were constantly dissing one another on WWE television and the pair headlined two Wrestlemanias back to back. Theoretically, if one wanted to piss Dwayne Johnson off by replacing him with someone he wouldn’t like — at least if you think wrestling is real, or that Johnson and Cena’s fake feud was based in part on some real feelings of professional animosity or rivalry — then the guy you would pick is John Cena. And that seems to be what is happening!

Fast and Furious 9 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 22, 2020. I hope that this whole thing culminates with a three-way match between the Rock, Cena, and Diesel at Wrestlemania 2020. That’s the only correct outcome here.