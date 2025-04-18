We all know Massachusetts has no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the entire state. No matter where you live or travel to in the Bay State, it's never a bad idea to go out for some Mexican food. It just so happens that there is a relatively popular Mexican restaurant that has, once again, been named the best Mexican restaurant in Massachusetts. So, where is this well-liked spot?

The popular food publication 'Love Food' recently released its updated list for the best Mexican restaurant in every state. The research in determining this was done with a combination of user reviews, because who better than to go to as a source than customers, but also awards and accolades received by those Mexican restaurants. The same spot received such accolades last year as well. And, it was recently revealed as the Mexican joint that serves the best burrito in the Bay State. So, where does that take us to in Massachusetts?

What is the Best Mexican Restaurant in Massachusetts?

This particular eatery also has two locations, one in Boston, and the other in Brighton. The best Mexican restaurant in Massachusetts is El Pelon Taqueria.

As you can see, there are quite a few fans of this particular spot throughout the Boston area. Here's why 'Love Food' once again picked this spot as the best Mexican restaurant in Massachusetts:

This cozy spot, established in 1998, now boasts locations in Boston and Brighton. The space has become renowned for its relaxed atmosphere, friendly staff, and excellent menu. Customers regularly praise the cod tacos, which come packed with limed onions, spicy mayo, and pickled cabbage, as well as the giant burritos and tortas. No order is complete without a plate of fried plantains, served with fire-roasted salsa.

I think you get the idea. Perhaps that's a stop to add for some fantastic Mexican food during your next road trip out east. You can also catch their full menu at the link provided here. And yet again, they are the best Mexican restaurant in Massachusetts!

