America has a new favorite casual dining chain, and there are over 10 locations in Massachusetts.

Olive Garden was at the top of the list for several years. I didn't know this, but I totally understand it. I love Olive Garden, and I would go there weekly if there was one close to me. The endless salad and breadsticks and the Tour of Italy- now that's my jam. Unfortunately, Olive Garden has been kicked off the mountain by another beloved casual dining chain.

According to several internet sources, Texas Roadhouse recently replaced Olive Garden as America's favorite casual dining chain. I have never been to Texas Roadhouse but hear good things. According to the Independent, the Texas Roadhouse franchise saw a 14.7 percent increase within the last year, reaching $5.5 billion. When your menu features steak and fall-off-the-bone ribs, it's no surprise that a chain like Texas Roadhouse would be loved by the masses. I should get there and try it for myself.

If you haven't had the chance to experience Texas Roadhouse, the chain has 11 locations in Massachusetts. You can enjoy any of the chain's signature meals at any of the following Bay State spots:

Brockton

124 Westgate Dr

Brockton, MA 02301

Danvers

301 Newbury St

Danvers, MA 01923

Dartmouth

131 Faunce Corner Mall Rd

Dartmouth, MA 02747

Everett

31 Mystic View Rd

Everett, MA 02149

Hadley

280 Russell St

Hadley, MA 01035

Leominster

196 New Lancaster Rd

Leominster, MA 01453

Methuen

424 Broadway

Methuen, MA 01844

Plymouth

20 Shops at 5 Way

Plymouth, MA 02360

Springfield

12 Mall St

Springfield, MA 01128

Walpole

102 Boston Providence Hwy

Walpole, MA 02032

Worcester

535 Lincoln St F

Worcester, MA 01605

