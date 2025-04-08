America&#8217;s New Favorite Casual Dining Chain Has 11 Spots in Massachusetts

America has a new favorite casual dining chain, and there are over 10 locations in Massachusetts.

Olive Garden was at the top of the list for several years. I didn't know this, but I totally understand it. I love Olive Garden, and I would go there weekly if there was one close to me. The endless salad and breadsticks and the Tour of Italy- now that's my jam. Unfortunately, Olive Garden has been kicked off the mountain by another beloved casual dining chain.

According to several internet sources, Texas Roadhouse recently replaced Olive Garden as America's favorite casual dining chain. I have never been to Texas Roadhouse but hear good things. According to the Independent, the Texas Roadhouse franchise saw a 14.7 percent increase within the last year, reaching $5.5 billion. When your menu features steak and fall-off-the-bone ribs, it's no surprise that a chain like Texas Roadhouse would be loved by the masses. I should get there and try it for myself.

If you haven't had the chance to experience Texas Roadhouse, the chain has 11 locations in Massachusetts. You can enjoy any of the chain's signature meals at any of the following Bay State spots:

Brockton
124 Westgate Dr
Brockton, MA 02301

Danvers
301 Newbury St
Danvers, MA 01923

Dartmouth
131 Faunce Corner Mall Rd
Dartmouth, MA 02747

Everett
31 Mystic View Rd
Everett, MA 02149

Hadley
280 Russell St
Hadley, MA 01035

Leominster
196 New Lancaster Rd
Leominster, MA 01453

Methuen
424 Broadway
Methuen, MA 01844

Plymouth
20 Shops at 5 Way
Plymouth, MA 02360

Springfield
12 Mall St
Springfield, MA 01128

Walpole
102 Boston Providence Hwy
Walpole, MA 02032

Worcester
535 Lincoln St F
Worcester, MA 01605

