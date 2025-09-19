Halloween will be here before you know it, and I'm already preparing. This is the first year that I have decorated for Halloween in mid-September. While some people may think that's too early, my thought is, why not enjoy the decorations for a while? I have to put in the work anyway. So, let's get it done and savor the moment.

We all know Halloween will be here before we know it, and kids are already going to the stores with their parents picking out the perfect Halloween costume for this year's big date of October 31. As we all know, the stores are also packed with bags and bags of Halloween candy. If you walk into your local department or grocery store, you'll see bags of Snickers, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, M&M's, gummy bears, gummy worms, gummy everything, and all of the candy synonymous with Halloween.

Massachusetts' Favorite Halloween Candy May Surprise You

While there hasn't been a study released for 2025 yet, Massachusetts' current favorite Halloween candy is Butterfinger bars. Sour Patch Kids takes second place, and Dubble Bubble Gum is in third. All of those actually surprise me, as I would have just assumed Reese's and Snickers would be somewhere in the top three.

Do You Agree With the Results?

One thing I'm willing to bet on is that I highly doubt candy corn or black licorice will be in the top three when the new report comes out later this fall. What's your top Halloween candy?

