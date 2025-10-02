Halloween is filled with many fun traditions, including dressing up, collecting candy, attending costume parties, decorating homes with spooky Halloween graphics, lights, fog machines, animatronic figures, and more.

One tradition we enjoy in my household is browsing the stores and exploring the new costumes that are on display for the season. Halloween costumes have advanced over the years. It's no longer your traditional ghost, monster, or witch. Now the stores are filled with all sorts of movie characters, comedy figures, and more. As a matter of fact, I own a Stay Puffed Marshmallow costume from Ghostbusters where there's an actual fan that runs in the costume to keep it inflated all night long. I also have a life-sized whoopee cushion costume along with a life-sized Kool-Aid man costume. Needless to say, it's fun stuff.

Now these are some fun Halloween costumes.

Here's an Interesting Fact: Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York All Have the Same Costume as Their Favorite for 2025

To find the most popular classic Halloween costume in every state, Chicco analyzed Google Trends data for 35 well-known, classic costumes over the past 12 months. Then, Chicco compared search interest across the country to see which costume stood out in each state. For this study, search interest served as the measure of popularity.

And the #1 Costume is...

The most popular Halloween costume in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York is the mermaid. Furthermore, the mermaid costume is the most popular in seven states. The other four are New Jersey, Louisiana, Florida, and Hawaii. Chicco states that mermaids are especially popular in the Northeast, where proximity to open water likely fuels this fascination and helps bring these legends to life during the most important dress-up day of the year. You can check out the most popular Halloween costumes in each state by going here.

