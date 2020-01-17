Poll: Who Are You Rooting for in the NFL Playoffs This Weekend?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

It's been such a crazy season filled with more ups than downs for some teams in the NFL. I can't believe the Tennessee Titans are one win away from the big game! My team, the Carolina Panthers, are going to need a few years to get back right, so I have adopted two new teams this year. The Titans and the Packers are who I would love to see in the big game, with the Tennessee Titans ultimately winning.

No matter who wins, this is a great NFL Playoffs season and I can't wait to see what happens in the end.

Who are you rooting for this weekend in the NFL Playoffs?