FBI Offering $20,000 Reward in 40-Year Old Murder Case…

The FBI has announced a reward for information leading to the arrest of a fugitive wanted in the 1981 murder of his girlfriend. According to a release on the Mass State Police Facebook page, the FBI has put a $20,000 bounty out for information leading to the arrest of Andrew P. Dabbs. Dabbs is wanted for the murder of Robin Shea who was shot in the chest with a .45 caliber revolver and whose body was allegedly pushed out of the car driven by Dabbs onto Route 123 in Norton Mass and found by a passing motorist according to the MSP report.

Dabbs was indicted for the murder in November of 1981 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. A year later a federal arrest warrant was issued on the additional charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution according to the report. Dabbs was 38 at the time of the murder and has been on the lamb for 40 years.

According to the Mass State Police report, “Dabbs is a Black male with brown eyes and would now be 78 years old. At the time of the murder, he weighed approximately 180 pounds and was approximately 5’10” tall. He had a mole on the right side of his nose, a scar on his arm, and skin grafts on his leg from a burn. Dabbs was an auto mechanic and may have possessed weapons and was known to use drugs”. Dabbs last known address was in Derry, New Hampshire, and according to the report has ties to Mass, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Indiana, and Florida. An FBI video podcast on the crime mentions that authorities do not know if Dabbs is even still alive.

Authorities have used aged progressed photography to show the public what Dabbs would resemble as a 78-year-old. That photo along with other photos used was provided by the FBI. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Dabbs you are urged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). If you feel more comfortable you can submit a tip electronically through tips.fbi.gov. There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Dabbs. The FBI says Dabbs should be considered armed and dangerous.

