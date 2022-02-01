February 1st Continues to be a Significant Date in New England Patriot History

February 1, 2022

Tom Brady made it official this morning announcing his retirement on his Instagram account saying “This is difficult for me to write, but here goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention”.

February 1, 2004

The Patriots won their 2nd Super Bowl against the Carolina Panthers 32 to 29 in Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium in Huston. The Patriots were dominant during the season going 14-1. During the Big Game Brady completed 32 passes in 48 attempts for 354 yards and 3 touchdowns. He did get picked once. Brady was named the game’s MVP. The other knowable event was the halftime show featuring Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake and Janet accidentally exposing her nipple during their performance.

February 1, 2015

Another Super Bowl win for the Patriots this time over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale Arizona happened on this day in Patriots’ history. This game was a name-biter and if not for an interception by Malcolm Butler off Russell Wilson on the Patriots 1-yard line with 23 seconds left in the game. The pick by Butler put the nail in the coffin of the Seahawks and gave the Pats the win 28 to 24. In this Super Bowl Brady threw for 328 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Brady retirement will be remembered on this day February 1, 2022, as part of Patriots history, but looking back there are were some even bigger events with happier memories for all Pats fans.

TACKLE THESE: Check Out the Best Uniforms In Each NFL Team's History