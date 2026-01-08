Berkshire County is an interesting place in Massachusetts when it comes to weather. You may have heard the classic quote, "If you don't like the weather in the Berkshires, just wait 10 minutes." Of course, that quote derived from the fact that it can be warm, sunny, rainy, and cold all in a matter of hours in our beloved county.

One thing about the Berkshires we can usually count on is snow and cold temperatures. Surprisingly, we haven't received any Nor'easters at this point for this winter. So far, we have received some nuisance-type snowfall, a few inches here and there, as well as a little more significant snowfall a few weeks back, and of course, a recent ice storm. There have been several days and nights throughout the Berkshires during the 2025/2026 winter season when we have experienced some downright frigid temps. Some milder temperatures are welcome anytime.

Photo by Audri Van Gores on Unsplash Photo by Audri Van Gores on Unsplash loading... Two people walk in the winter woods. Kripalu Center For Yoga & Health, Interlaken Road, Stockbridge, MA

A Mixed Bag of Weather, Including Snowstorms and Warm Temperatures, is Expected for February in Berkshire County

While we still have plenty of winter remaining, the Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for some mild temperatures this February, along with a variety of other weather conditions in Berkshire County. Everything from snowstorms, rain, and warm weather has a good chance of popping up this February from North Adams to Pittsfield to Great Barrington. Here's the February forecast for the Berkshires per the Almanac's website:

Feb 1-2: Snowstorm, chilly

Feb 3-7: Rain, then sunny; mild

Feb 8-14: Showers, very warm

Feb 15-18: Sunny, then rain and snow; mild

Feb 19-22: Showers, mild

Feb 23-28: Snow showers, chilly

Speaking of warm temperatures, the website notes that February temperatures in Berkshire County are expected to be an average of 30 degrees (7 degrees above average).

We'll see if this all comes to fruition. With our luck, it will be frigid conditions with tons of snow. If that's the case, I personally won't love it, but I will be happy for the local ski areas.

