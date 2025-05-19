FedEx Suspending Services in Massachusetts on the Same Day

Memorial Day is rapidly approaching as the holiday falls on May 26 this year. Many Massachusetts folks will take the opportunity to celebrate the unofficial start of summer with picnics, cookouts, and weekend trips for the family.

The good news for folks who wait until the last minute to do their shopping is that most retailers, including department stores and grocery chains, will be open on the May 26 holiday. The only exception is Costco. The big box bulk retailer will close all Massachusetts stores on Memorial Day. In addition, locally owned retailers may be closed or may have modified hours. It's a good idea to check in advance if you don't want to be surprised or disappointed.

FedEx Will Suspend Many Services in Massachusetts on Memorial Day

Another thing to keep in mind is that FedEx will be suspending many of its services on Memorial Day, according to its website. This includes a suspension on delivery, freight, and logistics. FedEx Custom Critical will be in operation. In addition, FedEx office hours won't be in service on May 26 across Massachusetts or will have modified hours depending on the location; again, check in advance to see if your FedEx office will be closed on Memorial Day.

These FedEx modified services for Memorial Day could affect folks throughout Massachusetts, including Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and everywhere in between, so remember that preparation is key. As mentioned earlier, if you plan on doing some grocery shopping at your local Walmart, Target, or any of the other big chains on Memorial Day, you'll be good to go.

