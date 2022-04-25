Feeling lucky in the Berkshires? Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot is $421 Million

Feeling lucky? Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot has grown to $421 million dollars. After you check your tickets and realize you are now filthy rich your next decision will do you take the 1-time payout of an estimated $252 million or anxiously await a big fat check each year for the rest of your life.

Tonight’s Powerball is at 10 pm tonight. The deadline to purchase tickets is 9:50 pm tonight. To walk away with the entire jackpot, you will need to match all 5 numbers and the Powerball number. Match 5 numbers and miss the Powerball you’ll win $1 million. The payout drops dramatically after that. Matching 4 numbers you cash a check for only $100 dollars.

The other popular big-money lottery game is Mega Millions with drawings twice per week. Tomorrow's Mega Millions jackpot is worth $31-million. The 1-time cash payout for tomorrow’s drawing is currently estimated at just over $18-million.

Both Powerball and Mega Millions cost $2 per play. Powerball you choose 5 numbers between 1 and 69 and then choose 1 number as your Powerball with a number range between 1 and 26. Mega Millions you choose 5 numbers between 1 and 70 and 1 number between 1 and 25 known as the gold Mega Ball. Powerball is drawn every Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday. Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday.

The ping pong balls will be bouncing again tonight along with the hopes of lottery players throughout the Berkshires hoping to hit on all six numbers to win tonight’s $421-million Powerball jackpot. Good Luck! “Just Imagine!”

