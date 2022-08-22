‘Ferris Bueller’ Spinoff About Valet Attendants in the Works

John Hughes’ classic 1986 teen comedy Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is getting a spinoff about two characters who played a small but pivotal role in the original movie.

According to Deadline, the new film, titled Sam and Victor’s Day Off, will follow the two titular valet employees who, in the 1986 classic, take Cameron Frye’s father’s red Ferrari for a cross-town joyride while Cameron, Ferris and Sloane Peterson gallivant around Chicago on their day off. Sam and Victor run up the odometer on the prized red Ferrari, forcing Cameron to decide how he’s finally going to confront his father, with whom he has a fraught relationship.

Sam and Victor’s Day Off, which is in the works at Paramount Pictures, comes from Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald. Actor and writer Bill Posley (The Neighborhood, Cobra Kai, Bitch Ass) will supply the script.

The (unnamed) valet attendants in the original film were played by Richard Edson and Larry “Flash” Jenkins, the latter of whom died in 2019. There’s no word yet on who will star in Sam and Victor’s Day Off, or whether any of the original film's cast members will return.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off starred Matthew Broderick as the titular Ferris, Alan Ruck as Cameron and Mia Sara as Sloane. It also featured a pre-Dirty Dancing Jennifer Grey as Ferris' sister Jeannie, Jeffrey Jones as principal Ed Rooney, Ben Stein as the infamously monotone economics teacher and Charlie Sheen as a young delinquent who appeared briefly in a police station scene.

The film grossed $70 million against a $5 million budget and has become one of the most beloved comedies of all time. The song “Oh Yeah” by Swiss electronic music duo Yello, which played during scenes involving the convertible Ferrari, became a cultural touchstone in the wake of the film’s success.

