Find Out Which 2 MA “Hidden Gems” Are Ranked Among Best In U.S.

If this activity is a favorite of yours, you'll be happy to know Massachusetts has 2 of the best places in the country for it! What activity am I referring to? Picnicking. And for some folks, it's not an activity, it's more of a destination.

Who doesn't love a good picnic, Massachusetts friends and neighbors? Taking a scenic drive on a beautiful day, finding a relaxing spot off the beaten path where there are hopefully no other people nearby, and having a delicious bite to eat.

Sounds great, doesn't it? Of course, you've gotta have some of the essential picnic foods along for the ride like fried chicken, potato salad, pasta salad, deviled eggs, sandwich fixings (cold cuts, sliced cheese, bread), and juicy watermelon. Basically, food that travels well. Oh, and lemonade. Can't forget that.

Also, don't forget to pack a picnic blanket, some plastic utensils, drinking cups, napkins, a bottle opener, a cutting board (just in case), water (you can never have enough), and of course, the picnic basket. Just to be safe, some insect repellent is a good idea.

I'm sure that you already have your favorite picnic spot (or spots) in mind that provide the backdrop to your perfect picnic experience, but did you know that Massachusetts has two picnic spots that are considered among the best in the country?

Recently, Mixbook surveyed 3,000 people to discover and rank the 125 best under-rated picnic spots across the country. As with most surveys, the results were surprising. And although no Bay State picnic spots landed in the Top 10, two did make the list. And one of them landed at #20!

Before we get to the "hidden gem" picnic spots for Massachusetts, let's take a look at the Top 10 Best Hidden Gem Picnic Spots in America, according to Mixbook's survey:

Leu Gardens - Orlando, Florida Shelby Farms Park - Memphis, Tennessee Alafia River State Park - Lithia, Florida Lake Johnson Park - Raleigh, North Carolina Spring Mountain Ranch State Park - Blue Diamond, Nevada Great Falls Park - McLean, Virginia Angel Island State Park - San Francisco Bay, California Cumberland Falls State Resort Park - Corbin, Kentucky Cunningham Falls State Park - Thurmont, Maryland Discovery Park - Seattle, Washington

All are beautiful picnic spots to be sure. Now, onto the Commonwealth. Ranked at #106, Middlesex Fells Reservation in Medford. Notable for its many beautiful hiking trails, Middlesex Fells also has plenty of perfect picnic spots alongside its less-traveled paths.

Ranked (and this is very impressive!) at #20 according to the survey is Halibut Point State Park in Rockport! A stunning spot that overlooks the coast, Halibut Point has plenty of serene picnic spots along its rocky shores.

If you're willing to do a little traveling, take advantage of the natural beauty to be found at any of the locations on the list but if you can, be sure to add the two Massachusetts locations to your bucket (picnic basket?) list.

Thanks to Mixbook for doing all the hard work coming up with the results of the survey. Now go find your perfect picnic spot and Bon Appétit!

LOOK: The history behind all 63 national parks in the US The National Parks System manages 63 national parks. Stacker analyzed NPS info to compile the history and features of each. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest. Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

LOOK: Stunning, historic hotels from every state and the stories behind them Stacker curated this list of stunning, historic hotels from every state. To be considered for inclusion, the structure must be more than 50 years old. Many of the selected hotels are listed on the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and several are purported to be haunted. Gallery Credit: Erin Joslyn