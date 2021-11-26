Find the perfect Christmas Tree…Tree Farms in and around the Berkshires…

It’s that time of year when one of the biggest decisions a family came make during the holidays is what Christmas tree will be “the one” this year? Now that Thanksgiving is behind us it's time to move on from the search for the perfect pumpkin to finding the perfect tree. There are certainly plenty of options. Just type “Christmas Tree” in the Target online search engine and you will get more than you bargained for. I hit on 2,349 results. An artificial tree might be the only tree allowed in your home if are a renter, condo dweller or perhaps have some environmental concerns.

Personally, I love the family tradition of heading off to our favorite tree farm in search of our perfect tree. Cutting down “the one” yourself immediately awakens all of your holiday senses that have been dormant for the last 11 months as the saw blade makes its way through this amazing gift from nature. Once cut down the family lumberjack proudly holds it upright proudly for the family to see showing off all of its perfect imperfections. The centerpiece of all the cherished memories that Christmas day will bring to the family’s warm and loving home.

We are blessed to live in New England. All around us grow amazing species of trees. The Scotch Pine, the White Pine, Blue Spruce, White Spruce, Balsam Fir, and the Douglas fir according to newengland.com are the 5 favorite New England Christmas trees.

If you would like to experience cutting down your own tree again this year or for the first time, here is a list of tree farms in or a short drive from the Berkshires.

In the Berkshires

Cheshire Hollow Farm in Cheshire, MA

Crane Hill Farm in Washington, MA

Seekonk Tree Farm in Great Barrington, MA

Nearby the Berkshires

Aeschback Tree Farm in Cummington, MA

Canaan Conifers in Canaan, NY

Cranston’s Christmas Tree Farm in Ashfield, MA

Moss Hill Farm in Russell, MA

Pieropan Christmas Tree Farm in Ashfield, MA

Rockhouse Ridge Farm in Huntington, MA

