Fire Concern is High with Dry Air and Gusty Winds Predicted for Friday

The National Weather Service is warning of “Hazardous Weather Conditions” tomorrow in the Berkshires. The concern stems from a dry airmass and gusty winds on Friday “resulting in elevated fire weather concerns Friday.” Wind gusts could reach 35mph according to the NWS.

May arrives this weekend and according to the National Weather Service we should have a sunny weekend although cool on Saturday and warming up into the 60s on Sunday. The long-range forecast currently still not calling for temperatures in the Berkshires to hit the 70-degree mark this coming week.

The complete National Weather Service forecast for the Berkshires is below…

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 33. Light north wind.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages