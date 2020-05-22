Fire Department Warning Not To Leave Hand Sanitizer In Your Car
With Memorial Day arriving on Monday, you know that summer is not far behind, and that means warmer weather. If you're like me and you happen to carry a bottle of hand sanitizer in your vehicle, you may want to change your habits especially for the summer months.
In a story reported on by WTEN/News 10 out of Albany, fire departments are warning people about the dangers of leaving hand sanitizers inside your car on a hot day. As many of you know, most hand sanitizer is alcohol-based and is therefore flammable.
Keeping it in a car during hot weather or exposing it to sun causing magnification of light through the bottle can lead to disaster as this Facebook post of a burned car door shows.
For more information, get the full story on WTEN/News 10's website. Always respect the possibilities and be fire safe everybody.