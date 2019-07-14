Fire In Lenox (Photos at the Scene)

From The Lenox Fire Department's Facebook Page

At 12:47 am on Sunday July 14, the Lenox FD was toned out for a reported structure fire at a unit at the Berkshire Trailer Park. Lenox PD arrived first confirming a working fire, with a report of one occupant unaccounted for. Fortunately all occupants made it out safely. Due to an aggressive coordinated attack the fire was brought under control in a quick manner. Thanks to Lee Fire Department for station coverage, and County EMS for standing by at the scene. Below are photos from the scene that were originally posted on The Lenox Fire Department's Facebook page.