Firefighter Injured In Linden Street Fire In Pittsfield

The Pittsfield Fire Department responded to 238 Linden St. early on Sunday morning for a reported structure fire.

Crews arrived just before 6:00 a.m. and found smoke emanating from the the third floor (attic).

There was an early report of an individual still inside the structure. Subsequently a second alarm was requested. Bringing in off duty and mutual aid companies.

The fire was quickly brought under control; however, there was smoke, fire and water damage to the third story bedroom where the fire occurred and smoke and water damage to the rooms on the floor below as well.

One firefighter reported an injury to his face but did not need immediate medical attention, according to the Pittsfield Fire Department.

The incident remains under investigation by the Pittsfield Fire Investigation Unit.