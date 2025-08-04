What are the Penalties for Selling Fireworks in Massachusetts?

Summer in Massachusetts is a time that offers many fun activities, including Boston Red Sox baseball games, beach outings, waterfalls, camping, cookouts, and more. Take advantage of these outings now because summer will be gone in the blink of an eye.

While the 4th of July holiday is long gone, I still occasionally hear fireworks being lit off. Sometimes they're distant, other times it sounds like someone near my neighborhood is setting them off.

What's the Penalty for Purchasing Fireworks and Possessing Them in Massachusetts?

Unless you have a permit and are a professional, if you get caught with fireworks in Massachusetts, the police will confiscate them, and you could be fined between $10 and $100.

What If I Get Caught Selling Fireworks in Massachusetts? What's the Penalty?

The fine for selling fireworks in Massachusetts is a bit steeper; we're talking anywhere from $100 - $1,000 with the possibility of serving up to a year in prison. This is definitely not a fun way to spend your summer vacation. Between the risk of burns, fires, and danger to other individuals, including kids, it's no surprise that possessing and selling fireworks is illegal in Massachusetts. By all means, feel free to attend a fireworks show, just leave the act of lighting them off to the professionals.

You can get more information on the dos and don'ts of fireworks in Massachusetts by going here.

