First Street Pittsfield Fire Early Thursday Morning Injures Two Firefighters
Two Pittsfield firefighters were hurt while battling an early morning blaze on First Street in Pittsfield Thursday. Luckily, no civilians were injured during the fire. In a media statement from the Pittsfield Fire Department, Deputy Chief Ron Clement says that the two firefighters are thankfully okay.
According to the media statement, at around 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning, Pittsfield Fire Department crews responded to a report of a structure fire at 160-162 First Street with occupants possibly trapped inside.
When crews arrived on the scene, smoke was seen coming from the home and Pittsfield Police Officers were helping occupants evacuate the building. No injuries were reported by the residents.
When fire crews entered the structure they found a dining area with an attached closet engulfed in flames. Backup was requested for the Rapid Intervention Team who served as a standby rescue squad.
The blaze was quickly brought under control within 30 minutes, however, crews remained at the scene for about 4 hours to make doubly sure that the fire was completely out.
Two members of the Pittsfield Fire Department reported minor injuries which were treated at the scene. Fire officials say that the fire appeared accidental in nature, but is still being investigated at this time.
In terms of structural damage, 160 First Street suffered smoke, fire, and water damage with heavy damage in the dining area and the attached closet. 162 First Street was also damaged by smoke.
Once again a big shout-out to the Pittsfield Fire Department for their tireless and courageous efforts in putting out the fire, and a huge thanks to the Pittsfield Police Department for assisting at the scene. Great work everybody!