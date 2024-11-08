First Time Visitors In MA Should Check These Places Out

We know there are a few of you that have NOT yet set foot in Massachusetts, so here are some suggestions of mandatory statewide stopovers that will enhance your experience.

Upon arrival in Boston, take in a baseball game. Why you ask? Answer: When you arrive at Fenway Park, reserve some seats at The Green Monster which is as a Massachusetts tradition as fans will get the full effect on watching The Boys of Beantown. Cheering on the Red Sox from atop the wall is pure Bay State perfection.

The outdoors at Tanglewood in neighboring Stockbridge awaits you as lawn seats will be ideal in listening to James Taylor or the Boston Pops. While in attendance, enjoy a picnic with friends or family and take in the surroundings of our beautiful Berkshires.

Take the ferry and head out to Martha's Vineyard where this is an oasis beyond belief. This is the island where they filmed the 1975 blockbuster movie "Jaws" and various Presidents of the United States escape from the political realm of Washington D.C. for some much needed quality time.

Just outside of Boston, Salem awaits you as our state's infamous history with witches gives us this museum that's best appreciated on All Hallow's Eve (We hope you were there towards the end of October). Concerts and fireworks add to the celebration. Don't forget to snap a photo of Samantha Stephens statue (aka Elizabeth Montgomery on "Bewitched") and they actually filmed some episodes of the series on location in The Commonwealth.

Finally, head to a Tailgate party which is pretty standard football fun, but there's just something special about doing it at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Getting ready for the game with a big, passionate Patriots family and an assortment of fine food on the grill is the perfect way to get psyched up for the game. These days, if only the team would be up to par on the field, they truly are not playing as contenders for the post-season.

