Heads up, friends in the beautiful Berkshires. I'm once again spreading the word concerning a food recall due to a potential health threat. And I know I've said this before, but doesn't it seem like these recalls are happening more and more recently?

Our friends at the Food and Drug Administration are reaching out to those of us in the media to let you know about a voluntary recall concerning some smoked salmon(that was sold right here in Massachusetts, among other places) that may be contaminated with Listeria.

According to the FDA, St. James Smokehouse, based in Miami, Florida is issuing a voluntary recall for 93 cases of their Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon, 4oz Packages(Product of Scotland), because it might possibly be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause sometimes fatal infections in the young, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

Here's an image of the product:

Courtesy St. James Smokehouse/FDA Courtesy St. James Smokehouse/FDA loading...

Please bear in mind that sometimes otherwise healthy individuals can suffer negative effects from Listeria contamination such as high fever, severe headache, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, just to name a few. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages in pregnant women.

The product in question is the 4-ounce package, bearing lot # 123172 and the UPC code 060022710356. The recall is specific to this lot ONLY. No other products, lots, or brands are associated with this recall.

As of this past Friday, September 2nd, no illnesses have been reported, so this voluntary recall is more out of an abundance of caution. However, the Washington State Department of Agriculture did find the bacteria during a recent routine sampling.

For more on the story including info on how to obtain a refund, check out the full story on the FDA's website here.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America