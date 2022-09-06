Fish Sold In Massachusetts Recalled Over Possible Listeria Contamination
Heads up, friends in the beautiful Berkshires. I'm once again spreading the word concerning a food recall due to a potential health threat. And I know I've said this before, but doesn't it seem like these recalls are happening more and more recently?
Our friends at the Food and Drug Administration are reaching out to those of us in the media to let you know about a voluntary recall concerning some smoked salmon(that was sold right here in Massachusetts, among other places) that may be contaminated with Listeria.
According to the FDA, St. James Smokehouse, based in Miami, Florida is issuing a voluntary recall for 93 cases of their Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon, 4oz Packages(Product of Scotland), because it might possibly be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause sometimes fatal infections in the young, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.
Here's an image of the product:
Please bear in mind that sometimes otherwise healthy individuals can suffer negative effects from Listeria contamination such as high fever, severe headache, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, just to name a few. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages in pregnant women.
The product in question is the 4-ounce package, bearing lot # 123172 and the UPC code 060022710356. The recall is specific to this lot ONLY. No other products, lots, or brands are associated with this recall.
As of this past Friday, September 2nd, no illnesses have been reported, so this voluntary recall is more out of an abundance of caution. However, the Washington State Department of Agriculture did find the bacteria during a recent routine sampling.
For more on the story including info on how to obtain a refund, check out the full story on the FDA's website here.