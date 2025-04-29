Here’s When You Can Fish Without a License in Massachusetts

Massachusetts residents have been getting treated to warm sunny weather lately. I think we can safely say that winter is over in the Bay State (knock on wood).

With the warmer weather here, more folks are taking advantage of outdoor activities. One activity I loved doing, especially when I was a kid, was fishing with my dad, uncle, and cousin. We would go find these ponds and lakes out in the middle of nowhere and fish for hours. Though I never really caught anything of any major significance, I just enjoyed the camaraderie. That's what it was all about for me.

When I went fishing with my family, I wasn't required to have a fishing license as long as the adults with me had theirs. Although I think there may have been a time when my dad accidentally had an expired license, I can't say for sure.

When it comes to fishing and kids, I've been wondering what the age requirements are for fishing without a license in Massachusetts. Mass.gov provides the details regarding fishing license laws. Here's what's stated on the website.

A fishing license is not required for anyone under the age of 15. If you plan to help a child under 15 fish, you need a fishing license. A freshwater fishing license is required for anyone 15 and older; licenses for anglers between 15-17 years old are free.

If you have little kids, they can fish unlicensed anywhere in Massachusetts, whether that's the Boston area, Worcester, or Springfield, etc. You just need to make sure that you are with them and that you have a valid fishing license. It's also worth noting that those 70 and older can get a Massachusetts fishing license for free. You can purchase a fishing license here. Now get out there and catch a big one.

